Wike Declares Loyalty to Tinubu Supporters at Karu Water Project Launch

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that his support will always extend to any leader or individual who aligns with the President’s vision for Nigeria.

Speaking on Thursday at the flag-off ceremony of Lot 2 of the Water Supply Projects in Karu, Abuja, Wike made it clear that he values political alignment with the President above party affiliations.

“The chairman has access to us. Anything he tells us, we will do. This is the only man I know. If he wins as chairman of AMAC, we will give him whatever he wants. I don’t know the party he belongs to. But I know that he supports Tinubu. Anybody who supports Tinubu, I will support him,” Wike said.

He commended the Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Maikalangu, describing him as “very good and hardworking.” According to him, Maikalangu has leveraged his access to the government to bring tangible development to residents, and his efforts will continue to be recognized if re-elected.





The Minister also lauded former Senator Philip Aduda for his contributions to the FCT while using the platform to criticize past administrations for neglecting critical infrastructure, especially water supply, in satellite towns like Karu.

“We have had a government who stayed here for five years, isn’t that correct? We have had a government who stayed here for eight years too, is that correct? Has any government come to say, look, we will provide you water? Have you had water before? Did this government promise it will give you water? Have we come now to give you water?” Wike asked.

Highlighting Tinubu’s performance, he urged residents to maintain their support. “So, you believe you have a covenant with this government. And the covenant is like somebody said, agreement is agreement. So, the people of Karu, you will readily remember the government that remembers you, is it not correct?” he added.

The Karu water project is part of a larger initiative by the Tinubu-led administration to address long-standing infrastructure deficits in the FCT.





okay.ng reports that Wike’s remarks underscored his determination to strengthen political loyalty and development efforts in Abuja.