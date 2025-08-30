Wike Confirms Rivers State of Emergency Ends September 18, Assembly to Resume Legislative Duties

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed confidence that the state of emergency imposed on Rivers State will come to an end on September 18, 2025.

Wike made this statement on Saturday after casting his ballot in the ongoing local government elections in Rivers State. He emphasized that the expiration of the emergency rule would restore legislative functions to the Rivers State House of Assembly and pave the way for governance at the grassroots level.

“As far as we are concerned, this election is peaceful, people are trooping out and at the end of the day the election has been conducted successfully and peacefully,” he stated.

He further added: “I do know that by September 18, the state of emergency will expire and the state assembly will come back to their job and we will have a government at the grassroots level.”





The minister pointed out that the conditions for lifting the emergency had been met since representatives are now in place at both the state and local government levels.

“The coast is clear for the state of emergency to be lifted, being that the state government has its representative and the local government has its representatives, so we are good to go,” Wike explained.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had earlier declared emergency rule in Rivers State to avert a political crisis, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the entire State House of Assembly for six months.

Wike’s comments come as residents eagerly anticipate the full restoration of democratic governance and legislative activities. okay.ng reports that political watchers believe the September 18 timeline will be a turning point for stability in Rivers State.