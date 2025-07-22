Wike Condemns Peter Obi’s Food Serving at Event, Endorses Edo Governor’s Security Stance

At the inauguration of the New Edo Line Transport Service in Benin City on Tuesday, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, sharply criticized former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi for serving food at a recent political event.

Wike characterized this action as an embarrassing display rather than genuine humility. He said, “This is not where a presidential candidate will begin to serve food. No! No!! How long will he be serving the food? As a president, you will be carrying food and serving (sic). And then Nigerians are laughing. Who told you that is humility?” The minister further questioned the security reality of Obi’s claim that he would fly commercial, asking, “Which security personnel will allow you?” He accused Nigerians of being easily deceived by such acts, noting, “We must tell ourselves the simple truth. Nigerians, you like people who will play you ‘wayo.’ When he was governor, was he serving food? And now election is coming, he has begun serving food at an event.”

Supporting this view, Wike backed Edo State Governor Monday Okpehbolo’s call for Peter Obi to seek prior security clearance before visiting the state, citing past incidents of unrest linked to Obi’s visits. Okpehbolo had warned that Obi risks his safety without authorization, referring to an event where Obi’s N15 million donation to a nursing school preceded violent clashes resulting in deaths. Wike emphasized, “If you are coming, tell me because I am here to protect you. You didn’t say, ‘Don’t come.’ But people play politics. They give people money to go on television and twist facts.”

Okay.ng reports that Wike’s remarks serve as both political critique and a call for order in election security protocols amid growing tensions.