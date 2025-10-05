Wike and Fubara Reunite in Port Harcourt as Rivers Elders Push for Political Unity

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, have held a closed-door meeting with members of the Rivers State Elders Council in Port Harcourt, signaling fresh moves toward political reconciliation in the state.

The meeting, which took place on Saturday, brought together prominent figures including the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and the Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba.

Photos from the meeting were shared on Sunday morning by Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media to the FCT Minister. Olayinka described the gathering as evidence that the “Rivers political family is fully united.”

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Olayinka wrote: “FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and other leaders in a meeting in Port Harcourt yesterday. The political family is fully united.”





Although no official statement was issued on the outcomes of the discussions, political observers believe the meeting may mark a major step toward rebuilding trust among key leaders after months of tension in the state’s political landscape.

The development comes just weeks after Governor Fubara was reinstated on September 18, 2025, following the lifting of a six-month state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025.

Political analysts in Port Harcourt say the meeting demonstrates renewed efforts to stabilize governance in Rivers State and improve collaboration between state and federal actors.

okay.ng reports that since the declaration of the state of emergency earlier this year, the state’s leadership had faced intense scrutiny and calls for reconciliation to restore confidence among residents and political stakeholders.