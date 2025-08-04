Widespread Weather Alerts Issued as Nigeria Faces Potential Flood Crisis

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted an intense wave of thunderstorms and rainfall across the country, raising concerns over possible flash floods from Monday through Wednesday.

According to NiMet’s outlook released on Sunday, parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina in the north will witness morning thunderstorms and moderate rainfall on Monday. These conditions are expected to intensify later in the afternoon.

“There is a high possibility of flood occurring over parts of Adamawa, Taraba and Bauchi states during the forecast period,” NiMet warned.

The central region will also experience light morning rain across Benue, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, Kogi, and Nasarawa. More widespread rain is expected in the evening across Kwara, Plateau, and other central areas.





Cloudy conditions will dominate the southern region, with light showers expected in Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa. Later in the day, rain will spread more broadly, increasing flood risks in Oyo, Ogun, Edo, and Delta.

okay.ng reports that NiMet’s Tuesday forecast continues to show thunderstorms across Taraba, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, and Zamfara. Central states, including Nasarawa and the FCT, will see intermittent light rainfall. Southern states like Enugu, Oyo, Lagos, and Cross River will experience persistent drizzle, raising the potential for floods in Anambra, Delta, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom.

By Wednesday, thunderstorms and moderate rain will target parts of Taraba and Kaduna in the morning, with Borno, Bauchi, and Gombe affected by evening.

NiMet has urged motorists to avoid driving during heavy downpours and advised residents in flood-prone areas to activate emergency response protocols. The public was also reminded to wear warm clothing during cold nights and avoid tall trees due to strong wind hazards.





Airlines are advised to collect airport-specific forecasts from NiMet to improve flight planning, while citizens are encouraged to stay updated through www.nimet.gov.ng.