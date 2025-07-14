Why Modern Marriages Are Failing – Blessing CEO Speaks Out

Controversial relationship expert Blessing Okoro, widely recognized as Blessing CEO, has shed light on the growing challenges confronting marriages in today’s society.

In a candid discussion with Instablog TV, Blessing CEO pointed to the increasing influence of social media and constant communication as major contributors to the instability of modern unions. She argued that these factors have replaced the traditional support systems that once played a crucial role in resolving marital conflicts.

Blessing CEO emphasized that the communal structures, which previously helped couples navigate their differences, have lost their effectiveness in the face of contemporary lifestyles. She explained that the evolving roles of women, particularly their increased independence and exposure, present both opportunities and obstacles within relationships.

According to her, while female empowerment is a positive development, it can sometimes create friction in marriages. She noted that some women find it difficult to balance their newfound independence with the demands of a committed partnership.





The relationship therapist highlighted a sensitive dynamic: a woman’s professional success can inadvertently cause tension at home. She clarified that the issue is not rooted in the achievements themselves but in the perceived challenge to a man’s sense of masculinity.

She advised, “In our generation, because I am working and earning money, even if I am quarreling with my husband, what do I need to go to my husband for? Once a woman becomes independent, they begin to rub shoulders with men.”

Blessing CEO further addressed a common misconception, stating, “A lot of people say that whenever a woman becomes successful the man becomes insecure. The truth is that no man is intimidated by your success, they are only afraid of the masculinity that comes with success.”

She urged women to maintain a gentle and feminine approach, regardless of their achievements. Blessing CEO warned that when women become overly assertive or competitive, it may drive their husbands to seek affection elsewhere or even end the marriage. As she put it, “So women should always remember to be soft, no matter how much you have, because once you start to drag shoulders with your husband, he begins to cheat and look for a woman that is softer or he leaves the marriage.”





Her remarks have sparked widespread debate on social media, with many weighing in on the evolving dynamics of marriage and gender roles in the modern era.