White Smoke Sighted, Election of New Pope in Historic Vatican Conclave Successful

A new chapter has begun for the Roman Catholic Church as white smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel late Thursday, signaling the election of a new pope. The smoke, accompanied by the peal of bells, confirmed that cardinals in the Vatican have chosen the 267th pontiff to lead the Church’s 1.4 billion followers.

The announcement drew loud cheers and applause from thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square, all eager to learn who would take the helm after the death of Pope Francis, who led the Church for 12 years before passing away last month.

The newly chosen pope will soon appear on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, where a senior cardinal will formally introduce him to the world with the traditional Latin phrase, “Habemus Papam.” He will then address the public and give his first Urbi et Orbi blessing.

The election concluded after days of secret deliberations by 133 cardinals—representing the largest and most diverse conclave in Church history. Bound by oaths of secrecy, the only public indication of progress was the color of smoke released after each round of voting. White smoke, seen just after 6 p.m. Vatican time, ended the suspense.





Before stepping out to greet the world, the new pope will have entered the “Room of Tears” to change into papal garments and prepare for his symbolic appearance. His formal inauguration mass is expected to take place within a week.