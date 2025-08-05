WhatsApp Enhances Security, Bans 6.8 Million Scam Accounts

WhatsApp has announced the ban of over 6.8 million accounts globally in the first half of 2025.

The Meta-owned messaging platform said the move targets sophisticated scam operations exploiting deepfake technology, AI-generated voices, and cross-platform fraud tactics.

In a statement released on Monday, WhatsApp revealed that the accounts were part of coordinated scam centres operating across several regions.

These networks reportedly used cloned voices, fake videos, and urgent money requests to deceive and exploit unsuspecting users.





Kojo Boakye, Meta’s Vice-President of Public Policy for Africa, Middle East, and Türkiye, described the enforcement as a strategic escalation in the platform’s battle against digital fraud.

“This is part of our unwavering commitment to protect our users, not just by banning malicious accounts, but by empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to recognise and avoid these sophisticated threats,” Boakye stated.

To reinforce its user protection efforts, WhatsApp has rolled out new in-app safety features designed to help users identify suspicious behavior more easily.

Among the new features is enhanced message context, which lets users see more background information before engaging with unknown contacts, particularly when added to group chats by people outside their saved list.

The platform is also pushing a user education initiative that urges people to “pause, question, and verify” when confronted with unusual messages, especially those that demand money, gift cards, or personal details.





In one high-profile case, WhatsApp revealed it had partnered with OpenAI and Meta’s broader security teams to dismantle a scam ring in Cambodia.

The group allegedly used AI-generated content to lure victims from WhatsApp onto other platforms, eventually pressuring them to deposit funds into crypto wallets under false pretenses.

WhatsApp emphasized that more security features are in development, and reiterated its warning for users to remain vigilant when approached by unknown numbers, no matter how convincing the message may appear.