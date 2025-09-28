We’re Hiring: Video Editor and Graphic Designer (Join the Okay.ng Team)

Are you a creative storyteller with a passion for turning news into powerful visuals?

We’re expanding our team at Okay.ng, one of Nigeria’s leading digital news platforms, and we’re looking for two talented individuals to join our creative unit:

Video Editor

Graphic Designer

About Okay.ng:

Okay.ng is a trusted destination for breaking news, politics, business, entertainment, and lifestyle stories. We’re building a bold, modern media experience that blends compelling visuals with credible storytelling.

What We’re Looking For:

We need passionate creatives who can transform headlines into scroll-stopping visuals. If you love bringing stories to life through motion, design, and clean aesthetics, this is your chance.





Roles:

The Video Editor will create engaging clips for social media, event coverage, and news explainers.

will create engaging clips for social media, event coverage, and news explainers. The Graphic Designer will design daily featured images, quote cards, infographics, and campaign visuals aligned with our Okay.ng style.

Skills We Value:

Creativity and consistency

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator)

Strong sense of storytelling and visual hierarchy

Ability to work remotely and meet deadlines

Location: Remote (Nigeria preferred)

Type: Freelance or part-time (with room to grow full-time)

How to Apply:

Send your portfolio (video or design samples), the role you’re applying for, and a short note about yourself to:

[email protected]

Join us as we shape the future of digital journalism in Nigeria.