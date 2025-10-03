Wema Bank Launches Teachers’ Challenge to Mark 80th Anniversary

Wema Bank Plc has opened entries for the “Wema at 80 Teachers’ Day Challenge” to celebrate outstanding educators across Nigeria ahead of International Teachers’ Day on October 5, 2025.

The initiative invites students and graduates nationwide to post 80-second videos on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, or X, narrating the story of a teacher whose influence has shaped multiple generations. Videos must include the teacher’s name, their school, and the hashtags #WemaAt80TeachersDay and #TeachersWithALegacyOfImpact. Participants of any age are eligible, regardless of when they graduated.

Teachers at all levels, including primary, secondary, and tertiary, can be honoured through this campaign. Wema Bank Managing Director, Moruf Oseni, described teachers as “the quiet architects of every nation’s future,” adding that their sacrifices and dedication deserve visible recognition.

“Their resilience has produced innovators, leaders, and changemakers. This challenge is our way of celebrating them and encouraging Nigerians to give their teachers the flowers they deserve,” Oseni said.





The Teachers’ Day Challenge has been an annual tradition at Wema Bank for the past two years, during which the bank honoured 10 teachers with a combined N13 million in cash and gifts. This year, 10 finalists will be shortlisted again, with three receiving significant cash awards and two others receiving gifts.

According to Abimbola Agbejule, Wema Bank’s Head of Corporate Sustainability, this year’s edition is symbolic as it coincides with the bank’s 80th anniversary. She emphasised that the challenge is not only about prizes but also about sparking gratitude and public appreciation.

“Teachers are the backbone of every success story, and this challenge is our way of giving them their flowers,” Agbejule stated.

By marking this milestone with the Teachers’ Day Challenge, Wema Bank reinforces its commitment to supporting education, empowering communities, and celebrating those who shape the nation’s future.