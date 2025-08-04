News

Weather Outlook: Lagos Issues Advisory for Tuesday as Heavy Rains Expected

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Lagos Flood
Lagos Flood

The Lagos State Government has issued a weather advisory for Tuesday, August 5, 2025, forecasting widespread overcast conditions and rainfall across several parts of the state.

According to the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, the day is expected to begin with cloudy skies and possible rain showers in areas including Epe, Eti-Osa, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, and Ikeja. These weather patterns are predicted to persist into the afternoon.

Nighttime conditions will remain cloudy, with intermittent rain showers likely to affect communities such as Badagry, Apapa, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos Island, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, Kosofe, and Ikorodu, among others.

Commissioner for the Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, cautioned residents about the increased likelihood of flooding as the state moves into the second phase of the rainy season, which typically brings heavier rainfall.

“This phase of the season comes with higher rain intensity and volume. We urge residents to take all necessary precautions against flood-related hazards to protect lives and properties,” Wahab said.

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
