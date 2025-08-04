Weather Outlook: Lagos Issues Advisory for Tuesday as Heavy Rains Expected

The Lagos State Government has issued a weather advisory for Tuesday, August 5, 2025, forecasting widespread overcast conditions and rainfall across several parts of the state.

According to the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, the day is expected to begin with cloudy skies and possible rain showers in areas including Epe, Eti-Osa, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, and Ikeja. These weather patterns are predicted to persist into the afternoon.

Nighttime conditions will remain cloudy, with intermittent rain showers likely to affect communities such as Badagry, Apapa, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos Island, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, Kosofe, and Ikorodu, among others.

Commissioner for the Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, cautioned residents about the increased likelihood of flooding as the state moves into the second phase of the rainy season, which typically brings heavier rainfall.





“This phase of the season comes with higher rain intensity and volume. We urge residents to take all necessary precautions against flood-related hazards to protect lives and properties,” Wahab said.