Weather Alert: NiMet Predicts Thunderstorms and Dust Haze in Several Nigerian States

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted that thunderstorms and dust haze will impact many parts of Nigeria from Sunday through Tuesday.

The agency’s update on Saturday indicated moderate dust haze in northern states such as Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Kano, Yobe, and Jigawa.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected in Adamawa and Taraba States during the forecast period. The North-Central region will experience partly cloudy mornings and afternoon thunderstorms in the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Benue.

In the South, morning thunderstorms are likely in Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom, with further thunderstorms spreading later in the day. On Monday, northern Nigeria will mostly have sunny skies, though Taraba and Adamawa may see morning storms that could spread to Kaduna, Bauchi, and Gombe.





Thunderstorms are also forecasted in Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue States on Monday. Southern states such as Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Edo will see morning thunderstorms and more rain later.

Tuesday’s forecast predicts sunny weather with some clouds in the North and morning thunderstorms in Adamawa and Taraba. Thunderstorms may also affect Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba later in the day. The North-Central area will have partly cloudy mornings followed by afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

NiMet warned of strong winds preceding rain in thunderstorm areas and advised northern residents to be cautious of dust haze. Airline operators were urged to seek updated weather information for flight safety.