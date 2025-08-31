‘We Are Deeply Saddened’ – Dangote Group Mourns Death of Phyna’s Sister, Ruth Otabor

The Dangote Group has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ruth Otabor, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a recent road accident involving one of the company’s trucks in Auchi, Edo State.

In a statement released on its official X (formerly Twitter) account and signed by company management, Dangote Group confirmed that it had been covering Otabor’s medical and financial expenses since the incident and had arranged for her to be flown to India for advanced treatment before her passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ruth Otabor, who was injured in the recent road incident involving one of our trucks in Auchi, Edo State,” the statement read. “Since the accident, our officials and insurance partners have been by her side, covering all financial and medical costs and supporting her family. Arrangements had been made for her to be flown to India for advanced treatment, pending medical clearance from her doctors. Sadly, despite these efforts and Ruth’s brave fight to live, we lost her today.”

Ruth Otabor, who was the sister of reality TV star Phyna, had been in critical condition since the crash, sparking widespread sympathy and calls for improved road safety measures.

The company reaffirmed that safety, accountability, and compassion remain at the core of its operations, pledging to continue strengthening its safety systems and support mechanisms for victims of road traffic incidents.



