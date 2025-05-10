WATCH: The 2025 AMVCA Live Stream

The wait is over! The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2025 is live, and fans across the continent are tuning in to witness one of the biggest nights in African film and television.

Whether you’re rooting for your favorite actor, excited to see the red carpet looks, or eager to catch performances from some of Africa’s top entertainers, Okay.ng has got you covered with live streaming access and key highlights.

How to Watch the AMVCA 2025 Live

The 2025 AMVCA ceremony is being streamed live via:

Africa Magic Channels : Available on DStv and GOtv across Africa

: Available on DStv and GOtv across Africa DStv Stream : For online viewers, visit https://www.dstv.com/africamagic

: For online viewers, visit https://www.dstv.com/africamagic AMVCA Social Media Pages: Red carpet, backstage moments, and behind-the-scenes clips are available on Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter)

Okay.ng encourages fans to follow the hashtags #AMVCA2025 and #AMVCALive for real-time updates and reactions.

What to Expect Tonight

Red Carpet Glamour : Top stars from Nollywood and beyond showcasing dazzling fashion statements

: Top stars from Nollywood and beyond showcasing dazzling fashion statements Award Presentations : Categories include Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Movie, Best Indigenous Language Film, Best Online Content Creator, and more

: Categories include Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Movie, Best Indigenous Language Film, Best Online Content Creator, and more Special Performances : Live music acts and tributes to African cinema legends

: Live music acts and tributes to African cinema legends Viewers’ Choice Moments: Real-time audience voting categories with surprise winners

Major Nominees to Watch

Some of the most anticipated categories this year include:





Best Actor in a Drama

Best Actress in a Comedy

Best Movie (West Africa)

Best Director

Best Short Film or Online Video

Okay.ng will publish the full list of winners immediately after the event, so stay tuned for official updates.

Why the AMVCA Matters

Now in its 11th edition, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards celebrates excellence in African storytelling, honoring actors, producers, directors, and creatives who have contributed to the growth of the continent’s entertainment industry.

It remains one of the most prestigious award ceremonies on the continent, often compared to the Oscars of Africa.