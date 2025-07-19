WAFCON: Nigeria’s Super Falcons Crush Zambia 5-0 to Reach Semi-Finals

The Super Falcons of Nigeria put on a dazzling display of attacking football to crush Zambia’s Copper Queens 5–0 and book a place in the semi-finals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

It was a flying start for Nigeria at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, as Osinachi Ohale powered in a header just two minutes into the match after connecting with a perfectly floated cross from Esther Okoronkwo.

Okay.ng reports that Zambia briefly recovered composure and began testing the Nigerian backline, with captain Barbara Banda proving a persistent threat, but the Falcons remained resolute.

Nigeria doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute when Okoronkwo, turning from provider to finisher, controlled Rasheedat Ajibade’s delightful cross and coolly slotted past the goalkeeper from inside the box.





There was more to come before the break. A defensive lapse allowed Chiwendu Ihezuo to pounce and score her third goal of the tournament, increasing Nigeria’s lead to 3–0 just before half-time. The forward’s clinical form has now made her a contender for the Golden Boot.

After the restart, Zambia briefly held more of the ball but struggled to break down a compact Nigerian defence. Their momentary control was abruptly ended when Tosin Demehin rose highest to head home Okoronkwo’s second assist of the evening in the 68th minute.

With time ticking down, Nigeria saved the best for last. In the 90th minute, Folashade Ijamilusi capped off the rout with a well-taken finish from an Ajibade assist, sealing a dominant win for Justine Madugu’s side.

The result sees the Super Falcons march confidently into the semi-finals, where they will face the winner of the South Africa vs Senegal quarter-final clash set for this weekend.





With 12 goals scored and none conceded in their last three games, Nigeria’s women remain one of the standout teams of the tournament, aiming for yet another WAFCON crown.