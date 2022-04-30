WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons drawn in Group C

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have been drawn in Group C of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), alongside South Africa, Botswana and Burundi.

The draw ceremony was held at the Complex Mohamed VI in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

In Group A, the hosts Morocco will slug it out with Burkina Faso, Senegal and Uganda.

Group B has Cameroon, Zambia, Tunisia and Togo.

This is the first time 12 teams will be participating in the tournament with Togo, Burundi, Burkina Faso and Botswana as debutants.

The tourney kicks off in Rabat on July 2 with the final match to be played on July 23.