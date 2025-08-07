WAEC Suspends 2025 WASSCE Result Portal Over Technical Glitches

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has temporarily suspended access to the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results portal after detecting technical issues during an internal review.

The development comes just days after Amos Josiah Dangut, head of the WAEC Nigeria office, announced the release of this year’s results on Monday.

However, on Thursday, Moyosola Adesina, the acting head of public affairs at WAEC, issued a statement disclosing that certain “technical bugs” were uncovered in the results.

“The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) sincerely regrets to inform the general public of technical issues discovered during the internal review of the recently released results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, (SC) 2025,” the statement read.





According to WAEC, the glitches emerged from a new security innovation called paper serialization, which was implemented this year to fight exam malpractice. The measure, adapted from practices used by another national examination body, was deployed specifically in Mathematics, English Language, Biology, and Economics papers.

While the move was aimed at enhancing exam integrity, the council admitted that unintended errors affected the integrity of some results.

Okay.ng reports that WAEC has now taken the result checker portal offline to prevent further access while it works to correct the discrepancies.

“We extend our deep and sincere apologies to all affected candidates and the general public,” Adesina said. “We appreciate their patience and understanding as we work diligently to resolve this matter with transparency and urgency within the next twenty-four (24) hours.”





Candidates who have already checked their results have been advised to re-validate their scores after 24 hours, once corrections are completed and the portal is reopened.