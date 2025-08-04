Education

WAEC: Here’s How to Check 2025 WASSCE Results – Guide

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read
WAEC
WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

Contents
1. Online via WAEC’s Official Website2. Via SMS (MTN, Glo, Airtel Only)3. Using the WAEC Mobile App

The announcement was made via a post on WAEC’s verified X handle on Monday, August 4, signaling the end of an anxious wait for thousands of candidates across Nigeria and other West African countries.

Okay.ng reports that students who sat for the 2025 WASSCE can now access their results through three major platforms: online, SMS, and the WAEC mobile app.

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to check your 2025 WAEC results:

1. Online via WAEC’s Official Website

To check online, follow these steps:

  • Visit www.waecdirect.org
  • Enter your WAEC Examination Number
  • Select the Examination Year (2025)
  • Choose your Examination Type (School Candidate Results)
  • Enter the Card Serial Number found on your scratch card
  • Input the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on the card
  • Click “Submit” to view your result

2. Via SMS (MTN, Glo, Airtel Only)

Send an SMS in this format:
WAECExamNumberPINExamYear
Example: WAEC1234567890121234567890122025

Send it to 32327.

Important Notes:

  • No spaces should be included in the message
  • This service costs ₦30 per SMS
  • You’ll receive your result in a reply message

3. Using the WAEC Mobile App

  • Download the WAEC mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store
  • Launch the app and follow the prompts
  • Input your exam number and PIN to view your result
