WAEC: Here’s How to Check 2025 WASSCE Results – Guide

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

The announcement was made via a post on WAEC’s verified X handle on Monday, August 4, signaling the end of an anxious wait for thousands of candidates across Nigeria and other West African countries.

Okay.ng reports that students who sat for the 2025 WASSCE can now access their results through three major platforms: online, SMS, and the WAEC mobile app.

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to check your 2025 WAEC results:





1. Online via WAEC’s Official Website

To check online, follow these steps:

Visit www.waecdirect.org

Enter your WAEC Examination Number

Select the Examination Year (2025)

Choose your Examination Type (School Candidate Results)

(School Candidate Results) Enter the Card Serial Number found on your scratch card

found on your scratch card Input the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on the card

on the card Click “Submit” to view your result

2. Via SMS (MTN, Glo, Airtel Only)

Send an SMS in this format:

WAECExamNumberPINExamYear

Example: WAEC1234567890121234567890122025

Send it to 32327.

Important Notes:





No spaces should be included in the message

This service costs ₦30 per SMS

per SMS You’ll receive your result in a reply message

3. Using the WAEC Mobile App