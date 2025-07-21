WAEC Debunks Viral Claim Cancelling 2025 WASSCE, Labels It Fake News

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has debunked a viral press statement circulating online that falsely claims the cancellation of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Council described the report as “false, misleading and the work of mischief-makers.”

The fake notice, which gained traction on Saturday, July 19, alleged that the Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with WAEC, had scrapped the entire 2025 WASSCE due to widespread examination malpractice, organised question paper leaks, and unauthorised digital distribution of sensitive materials.

However, in a swift rebuttal on Sunday, July 20, WAEC’s Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, issued a firm denial.





“The said examination has not been cancelled,” the statement clarified. “Though the source of the information cannot be ascertained, the Council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the Council to disrepute and causing confusion and panic among candidates who sat the examination.”

Okay.ng reports that the Council is currently wrapping up post-exam activities and confirmed that marking of exam scripts has just been concluded.

WAEC further assured students, parents, and schools that results would be released on or before Thursday, August 4, 2025 as earlier scheduled.

The Council also used the opportunity to remind the public that it communicates only through its verified social media channels, accredited national media outlets, and its Public Affairs Department.





“We therefore urge our stakeholders and the general public to disregard the said publication,” it concluded.