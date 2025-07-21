Education

WAEC Debunks Viral Claim Cancelling 2025 WASSCE, Labels It Fake News

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read
WAEC
WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has debunked a viral press statement circulating online that falsely claims the cancellation of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Council described the report as “false, misleading and the work of mischief-makers.”

The fake notice, which gained traction on Saturday, July 19, alleged that the Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with WAEC, had scrapped the entire 2025 WASSCE due to widespread examination malpractice, organised question paper leaks, and unauthorised digital distribution of sensitive materials.

However, in a swift rebuttal on Sunday, July 20, WAEC’s Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, issued a firm denial.

- Advertisement -

“The said examination has not been cancelled,” the statement clarified. “Though the source of the information cannot be ascertained, the Council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the Council to disrepute and causing confusion and panic among candidates who sat the examination.”

Okay.ng reports that the Council is currently wrapping up post-exam activities and confirmed that marking of exam scripts has just been concluded.

WAEC further assured students, parents, and schools that results would be released on or before Thursday, August 4, 2025 as earlier scheduled.

The Council also used the opportunity to remind the public that it communicates only through its verified social media channels, accredited national media outlets, and its Public Affairs Department.

- Advertisement -

“We therefore urge our stakeholders and the general public to disregard the said publication,” it concluded.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByYusuf Abubakar
Follow:
Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
Previous Article Kemi Badenoch Fact Check: Kemi Badenoch Lied, Her Kids Are Eligible for Nigerian Citizenship

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,525.00
Sell₦1,538.00
GBP
Buy₦2,100.00
Sell₦2,140.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 3 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Kemi Badenoch
Fact Check: Kemi Badenoch Lied, Her Kids Are Eligible for Nigerian Citizenship
International
CDCFIB
CDCFIB Recruitment 2025: What Applicants Must Know
Explainer
NEPO BABY vs LAPO BABY
NEPO Baby vs LAPO Baby: What These Trending Terms Really Mean in Nigeria’s Pop Culture
Explainer
From Waste to Worth: How Nestlé Nigeria is Elevating Plastic Waste Workers with Training, Tools, and Dignity
Brands
Multiple Civilian Sites Targeted in Kyiv Strike Amid Renewed Push for Peace
International News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like