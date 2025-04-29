Traveling the world is easier when you don’t have to worry about lengthy visa processes. For Nigerian passport holders in 2025, several exciting countries offer visa-free access or visa-on-arrival privileges, making international travel more accessible and affordable.

Okay.ng brings you the latest list of visa-free countries Nigerian travelers can explore this year.

What Is Visa-Free Travel?

Visa-free travel means you can enter a country without obtaining a visa before or upon arrival. In some cases, you may get a visa-on-arrival or apply for an e-visa quickly online, which simplifies the travel process significantly.

Full List of Visa-Free and Visa-On-Arrival Countries for Nigerians in 2025

Here are the destinations welcoming Nigerian passport holders without the need for a pre-arranged visa:





Country Entry Type Stay Duration Allowed Benin Republic Visa-Free Up to 90 days Ghana Visa-Free Up to 90 days Senegal Visa-Free Up to 90 days Gambia Visa-Free Up to 90 days Sierra Leone Visa-Free Up to 90 days Liberia Visa-Free Up to 90 days Barbados Visa-Free Up to 6 months Dominica Visa-Free Up to 21 days Haiti Visa-Free Up to 90 days Fiji Visa-Free Up to 4 months Maldives Visa-On-Arrival 30 days Mauritius Visa-Free Up to 90 days Rwanda Visa-On-Arrival 30 days Seychelles Visitor’s Permit on Arrival 90 days Kenya Visa-Free (from 2024 reforms) 90 days Madagascar Visa-On-Arrival 90 days Mozambique Visa-On-Arrival 30 days Uganda Visa-Free Up to 90 days Vanuatu Visa-Free Up to 30 days

Note: Visa-on-arrival means you’ll fill a form and possibly pay a small fee at the airport. Always double-check entry requirements before booking your trip, as regulations can change.

Top Picks for Nigerian Travelers

1. Ghana

Why Visit : Proximity, shared culture, lively cities like Accra and Kumasi.

: Proximity, shared culture, lively cities like Accra and Kumasi. Budget Tip: Affordable accommodation and transportation options.

2. Barbados

Why Visit : Beautiful Caribbean beaches and a vibrant music scene.

: Beautiful Caribbean beaches and a vibrant music scene. Budget Tip: Look out for flight deals from Lagos during off-peak seasons.

3. Rwanda

Why Visit : Stunning natural beauty, clean cities, and gorilla trekking adventures.

: Stunning natural beauty, clean cities, and gorilla trekking adventures. Budget Tip: Book national park visits ahead of time for discounts.

Quick Tips for Visa-Free Travel