Viral Video Shows Nigerian Police Officers Assaulting Young Man [Watch Here]

A disturbing video circulating widely on social media depicts officers of the Nigeria Police Force physically assaulting an unidentified young man.

The footage, shared by X user Somto Okonkwo, who goes by the handle #General_Somto, captures uniformed police personnel harassing and striking the victim.

In response to the viral clip, the Police Complaint Response Unit (NPF-CRU) acknowledged the incident and urged Okonkwo to provide further details to facilitate an investigation. Their message on X stated: “Dear #General_Somto, kindly provide exact location of this incident or better still provide the details of the victim via DM for necessary action. Thank you for contacting NPF-CRU. #NoToImpunity.”

As of now, the identities of the officers involved and the location of the assault remain undisclosed.





The video has sparked public outcry and demands for accountability within the police force.

Watch the video below;

https://t.co/gpfJbwMLQW