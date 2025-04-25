Vinícius Júnior Faces FIFA Investigation Over Alleged Club Ownership

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior may be facing disciplinary action from FIFA after allegations surfaced that he co-owns multiple football clubs, a potential violation of governing regulations.

The 25-year-old Brazilian international has been pivotal to Real Madrid’s success this season, consistently delivering impressive performances as the club competes for major trophies.

However, recent developments off the pitch have placed him under scrutiny by football’s highest governing body. FIFA has officially opened an investigation into Vinícius after receiving a complaint filed with its Ethics Committee by Brazilian investment firm Tiberis Holding.

The complaint outlines a potential conflict of interest stemming from Vinícius’s alleged ownership of clubs through ALL Agenciamento Desportivo, a company he reportedly co-owns alongside his father, Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira, and businessman Thassilo Soares.





This company is said to focus on acquiring and managing football teams. Earlier in February, reports emerged claiming Vinícius had purchased the Portuguese second-division club Alverca for approximately €10 million.

Further allegations from Tiberis claim the investment firm was pressured into selling a 16.5% stake in Brazilian side Athletic Club de São João del-Rei to Vinícius’s business entity.

According to the complaint, these actions violate Article 22 of the Spanish Football Federation’s Code of Sports Justice and Article 20 of the FIFA Code of Ethics. Both codes prohibit active professional footballers from directly or indirectly owning football clubs due to potential conflicts of interest.

If Vinícius Júnior is found guilty, he could face severe penalties, including substantial fines or a possible suspension from all football-related activities for up to two years.