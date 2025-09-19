VIDEO: Rivers Residents Storm Port Harcourt Airport in Anticipation of Governor Fubara’s Return

A large crowd of Rivers State residents gathered on Friday at the VIP wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport to await the arrival of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The governor was expected to officially resume his duties following the termination of the six-month emergency rule imposed on the state.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, declared an end to the emergency governance arrangement that had been in place since March 18, 2025. The intervention was introduced after months of political unrest and leadership tussles in Rivers State.

Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retired), who served as the Sole Administrator of the state during the emergency period, handed over authority back to Fubara on Thursday, assuring residents that peace and order had been restored.





While the Rivers State House of Assembly reconvened the same day, Fubara was notably absent from the Government House, leaving many of his loyalists uncertain about his next steps.

On Thursday morning, hundreds of supporters who gathered at the Government House to celebrate his return left in disappointment after waiting for hours without seeing him.

However, a video shared by Channels Television on Friday showed a renewed wave of excitement as supporters converged at the airport to welcome the governor.

The atmosphere was charged with chants, songs, and solidarity messages, as many declared their readiness to stand by Fubara as he resumes leadership.





okay.ng reports that the people of Rivers State are keenly watching developments, with political analysts suggesting that Fubara’s return could mark a new phase in the state’s governance after months of uncertainty.

Watch the video below;