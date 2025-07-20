VIDEO: President Tinubu Travels to Ijebu-Ode for Eighth-Day Prayer of Late Awujale

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has left the nation’s capital, Abuja, heading to Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State to take part in the eighth-day prayer ceremony honoring the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona. The announcement was made on Sunday via a social media post by the President’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has left Abuja for Ijebu-Ode to attend the eighth-day prayer ceremony for the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona,” the aide posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Oba Sikiru Adetona, who reigned for an impressive 65 years, passed away at the age of 91 on July 13. His burial followed swiftly the next day, carried out in adherence to Islamic rites, marking the end of one of Nigeria’s longest traditional rulerships.

Ahead of the prayer event, security measures in Ijebu-Ode have been significantly increased. Key locations such as Dipo Dina Stadium, the Awujale’s Palace, and his private residence in Igbeba now feature heightened police presence to ensure safety and smooth proceedings.





The event, slated for the Dipo Dina International Stadium, is expected to draw numerous notable guests. Among them are the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and other government officials who will join in paying homage to the late monarch.

Okay.ng reports that this solemn occasion highlights the huge respect and loyalty the late Oba Adetona commanded throughout his lifetime, reflecting his immense contributions to the people of Ijebuland and Nigeria at large.