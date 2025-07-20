VIDEO: President Tinubu Arrives Ogun State for Late Awujale’s Eighth-Day Prayer Ceremony

In a solemn display of respect and unity, President Bola Tinubu touched down at Gateway International Airport, Iperu in Ogun State on Sunday, where he was warmly welcomed by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun. The President’s arrival was a significant moment as he prepared to attend the eighth-day prayer for the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, one of Nigeria’s longest-reigning traditional rulers.

Also present to receive the President were the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, along with several other governors from the South-West region. This distinguished delegation underscored the importance of the event. The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, confirmed the visit via a post on X, formerly Twitter, noting that President Tinubu was accompanied by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

The prayer ceremony is set to take place at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, a prominent venue in Ijebu-Ode, where security has been notably tightened surrounding key locations, including the late monarch’s palace and private residence. The late Awujale passed away on July 13 at 91 and was interred the following day following Islamic traditions. Oba Adetona’s 65-year reign established him as a vital figure in both Yoruba and Nigerian traditional leadership.

okay.ng reports that the gathering of dignitaries highlights the continued respect for traditional institutions in Nigeria, linking both political leadership and cultural heritage during moments of mourning.