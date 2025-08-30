VIDEO: Nyesom Wike Casts His Vote in Rivers Local Government Elections

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has participated in the ongoing local government elections in Rivers State by casting his ballot at his community polling unit.

Wike, who served as the immediate past governor of Rivers State, exercised his voting right at Polling Unit 007, Ward 9, Rumuepirikom community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. A video of the minister voting has since circulated across various social media platforms, drawing wide attention from Nigerians.

Security agencies have intensified patrol and mounted strong presence across the state to ensure a peaceful exercise, as voters came out in large numbers to participate in the polls.

According to reports, the elections are being held across all 23 local government areas of Rivers State, covering 319 wards and 6,866 polling units. This exercise comes six months after the Supreme Court nullified the October 2024 council elections that were organized by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).





The court had ruled that the earlier elections did not follow due process, thereby necessitating the fresh polls now taking place.

okay.ng reports that the atmosphere in most polling units was generally calm, with security operatives stationed to maintain order and ensure a credible process.

