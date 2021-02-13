VIDEO: Moment Mr Macaroni was arrested at Lekki Toll Gate

Comedian Mr Macaroni has been arrested for joining the protest at the Lekki Toll gate.

The 28-year-old revealed this during an Instagram live session on Saturday.

He was still speaking to his fans when he was asked to get into the police vehicle.

“I am bring arrested, I’m being arrested ooo Nigerians will ask you,” he said.

The protest was held to show displeasure with the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry allowing the Lekki Concession Company to reopen the Lekki tollgate.

Mr Macaroni was arrested alongside some other protesters.