VIDEO: Luxury and Love on Display as Davido Presents Lavish $300,000 Gift to Chioma at Miami Wedding

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke, known worldwide as Davido, showcased his affection for his wife, Chioma Adeleke, with an extravagant $300,000 Richard Mille wristwatch during their white wedding ceremony held in Miami, USA, on Sunday.

The dazzling diamond-encrusted watch was one of the most talked-about gifts presented to Chioma on this special day and marks the second Richard Mille timepiece Davido has gifted her. Their romantic journey of gift-giving has included high-end Birkin bags and luxurious accessories, as he first surprised her with a Richard Mille watch on her birthday in 2023.

The Miami event was the culmination of multiple ceremonies celebrating their union: their traditional wedding held in Lagos in June 2024 and a court wedding officiated in March 2023.

Fans on social media platforms expressed immense excitement, as videos and pictures from the glossy occasion continue to circulate widely, capturing the lavish atmosphere and heartfelt moments of the couple. Okay.ng reports this wedding remains one of the most anticipated celebrity events of the year.

Watch Video below;

 

