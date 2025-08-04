Sport

VIDEO: Jubilant Scenes as D’Tigress Land in Abuja to Celebrate Afrobasket Glory

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, returned home to a grand reception in Abuja on Monday after securing a historic fifth consecutive title at the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship.

The Rena Wakama-led squad arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport with the coveted trophy in tow, greeted by a euphoric gathering that included cultural troupes, drummers, sports lovers, and dignitaries.

The celebrations underscored the pride and excitement felt nationwide as D’Tigress became the first African team to achieve five straight continental titles. The team had sealed the victory on Sunday with a commanding win over Mali at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who had earlier lauded the team’s accomplishments in a congratulatory statement, emphasized their “dedication, teamwork, and consistency,” praising them as a symbol of Nigeria’s sporting excellence.

Following their arrival, the team proceeded to the Presidential Villa, where they were officially welcomed by President Tinubu and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

okay.ng reports that the team’s dominance in African basketball has become a source of national inspiration, especially among the youth and aspiring female athletes.

