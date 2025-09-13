Celebrities

VIDEO: Hilda Baci’s Giant Jollof Pot Collapses During Lagos Record Attempt

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Nigerian celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci delivered a spectacular food festival at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, as she cooked a giant pot of jollof rice using 200 bags of rice. However, the event took an unexpected twist when the massive pot suddenly collapsed while being lifted for weighing.

For more than eight hours, Baci and her team stirred the iconic dish, and later began serving steaming plates of jollof to thousands of attendees. Videos shared online captured the moment excited onlookers exclaimed, “200 bags of rice no be anybody mate! Hilda Baci is feeding Lagos.”

One video, reportedly taken around 4 a.m., showed the enormous spread as food lovers, Gen Zers, millennials, and celebrities lined up to be served. Despite the collapse of the pot, no casualties were recorded.

okay.ng reports that the Friday event attracted thousands and has been described as nothing short of a cultural festival of Nigerian jollof.

Baci, who gained international fame for her Guinness World Record cooking marathon in 2023, said the purpose of the fresh attempt was to “showcase Nigerian cuisine to the global audience.”

 

