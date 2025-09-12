VIDEO: Hilda Baci Launches Ambitious World Record Jollof Rice Attempt in Lagos

Renowned Nigerian celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, has embarked on another historic challenge — cooking the world’s largest pot of Nigerian jollof rice.

The culinary milestone began on Friday at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, where Baci unveiled a giant custom pot measuring six metres wide and six metres tall. Into this pot, she plans to cook 250 bags of rice as part of the “Gino Jollof Festival,” hosted in collaboration with the popular seasoning brand, Gino.

Baci, who previously etched her name in global history books in 2023 for the longest cooking marathon, said this latest record-breaking attempt is about celebrating African cuisine on an unprecedented scale.

Before the burners were lit, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, the lead pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, offered prayers and blessings for Baci’s success.





Social media influencers such as Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Tomike Adeoye, Folagade Banks, and Veekee James added glamour to the event, which has already drawn massive attention from food enthusiasts, Gen Zs, millennials, and celebrities.

According to organisers, over 20,000 people registered for the festival, which is free and open to the public.

Assuring her supporters, Baci said the dish will be “amazing and hygienic,” promising an experience that highlights the pride of Nigerian cuisine.

okay.ng reports that the Guinness World Record attempt has generated massive buzz online, with millions following the progress in real-time.