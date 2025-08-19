Entertainment

VIDEO: Governor Makinde Donates SUV to Yinka Ayefele After Fresh FM Fire Outbreak

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has extended support to veteran gospel singer and broadcaster, Dr. Yinka Ayefele, following the devastating fire incident that affected Fresh FM headquarters in Ibadan last Friday.

In a video making rounds on social media platform X.com, formerly Twitter, the celebrated musician was seen alongside his colleagues as a brand-new SUV was presented to him in the premises of the station. The moment was marked with joy, cheers, and gratitude.

The presentation was carried out on behalf of Governor Makinde by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo. Also present at the handover ceremony were the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun, and the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Sulaiman Olanrewaju, who all witnessed the symbolic gesture.

okay.ng reports that the governor had earlier visited Fresh FM around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday to commiserate with Ayefele and the station’s management. During his visit, he assured them of his administration’s commitment to strengthening emergency management systems and improving fire response capacity across Oyo State.

- Advertisement -

The governor’s intervention has been hailed by many residents as a demonstration of leadership and empathy, particularly towards a personality who has contributed immensely to the state’s entertainment and media industry.

Watch the Video Below:

 

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article EFCC EFCC Warns Nigerians on Procurement Fraud, Lists Penalties and Risks
Next Article Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) BREAKING: NCAA Orders Full Phone Shutdown on Take-Off and Landing, Ends ‘Flight Mode’ Era

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,550.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 14 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)
BREAKING: NCAA Orders Full Phone Shutdown on Take-Off and Landing, Ends ‘Flight Mode’ Era
News
EFCC
EFCC Warns Nigerians on Procurement Fraud, Lists Penalties and Risks
News
Human Rights Groups Condemn Brutal Attack on NYSC Corps Members in Anambra
News
Ooni of Ife Rejects Alaafin’s Ultimatum over Chieftaincy Title, Palace Aide Explains Silence
News
APC’s Biodun Ajiboye Questions Peter Obi’s Record in Anambra, Defends Tinubu’s Economic Reforms
Politics
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like