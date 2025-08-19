VIDEO: Governor Makinde Donates SUV to Yinka Ayefele After Fresh FM Fire Outbreak

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has extended support to veteran gospel singer and broadcaster, Dr. Yinka Ayefele, following the devastating fire incident that affected Fresh FM headquarters in Ibadan last Friday.

In a video making rounds on social media platform X.com, formerly Twitter, the celebrated musician was seen alongside his colleagues as a brand-new SUV was presented to him in the premises of the station. The moment was marked with joy, cheers, and gratitude.

The presentation was carried out on behalf of Governor Makinde by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo. Also present at the handover ceremony were the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun, and the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Sulaiman Olanrewaju, who all witnessed the symbolic gesture.

okay.ng reports that the governor had earlier visited Fresh FM around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday to commiserate with Ayefele and the station’s management. During his visit, he assured them of his administration’s commitment to strengthening emergency management systems and improving fire response capacity across Oyo State.





The governor’s intervention has been hailed by many residents as a demonstration of leadership and empathy, particularly towards a personality who has contributed immensely to the state’s entertainment and media industry.

Watch the Video Below: