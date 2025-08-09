Celebrities

VIDEO: Davido and Chioma Shine in Glamorous Miami Pre-Wedding Celebration

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Rowland, made a grand appearance in Miami, United States, as they celebrated their pre-wedding party in an atmosphere of elegance and excitement.

The much-anticipated ceremony comes months after Davido hinted in April that the wedding would take place in August, though he kept the exact date a mystery. The Miami event marks another chapter in their remarkable journey together.

Davido’s relationship with Chioma has been closely followed by fans across the globe. The singer proposed to her in 2019, but in 2021, their romance faced turbulence amid speculation linking him to another woman. Despite the setback, the couple managed to reconcile, only to be struck by tragedy in October 2022, when their first son, Ifeanyi, drowned at their Lagos residence.

In March 2023, Davido confirmed that the two had legally tied the knot. Later that year, in October, they welcomed a set of twins in the United States, adding more joy to their family. Their traditional wedding was held in June 2024 in Lagos, attracting dignitaries, celebrities, and close family members.

- Advertisement -

The Miami pre-wedding celebration showcased the couple’s stylish flair, with Davido and Chioma dazzling attendees in coordinated outfits that spoke volumes of their taste and sophistication.

The event also signified the couple’s resilience through trials and their commitment to celebrating love in grand fashion. okay.ng reports that fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, highlighting the pair as one of Nigeria’s most admired celebrity couples.

Watch video below;

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Political Dynamics Shift as Former President Jonathan Allegedly Proposes Ministerial Role to Peter Obi to Exit 2027 Presidential Race
Next Article Audu Ogbeh Former Agriculture Minister Audu Ogbeh Dies

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,550.00
Sell₦1,570.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,120.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,795.00

Updated: 1 hour ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

John Utaka Becomes First African to Lead a French Top-Flight Women’s Team
Sport
Gbenga Daniel
Gbenga Daniel Accuses Dapo Abiodun of Political Persecution Over Ogun Property Demolition Threat
News
Dollar to Naira
Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today – Saturday, 9 August, 2025
Business
Davido and Chioma
Davido Spends $3.7 Million on Miami White Wedding to Chioma
Celebrities
Audu Ogbeh
Former Agriculture Minister Audu Ogbeh Dies
News Top stories
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like