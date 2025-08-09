VIDEO: Davido and Chioma Shine in Glamorous Miami Pre-Wedding Celebration

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Rowland, made a grand appearance in Miami, United States, as they celebrated their pre-wedding party in an atmosphere of elegance and excitement.

The much-anticipated ceremony comes months after Davido hinted in April that the wedding would take place in August, though he kept the exact date a mystery. The Miami event marks another chapter in their remarkable journey together.

Davido’s relationship with Chioma has been closely followed by fans across the globe. The singer proposed to her in 2019, but in 2021, their romance faced turbulence amid speculation linking him to another woman. Despite the setback, the couple managed to reconcile, only to be struck by tragedy in October 2022, when their first son, Ifeanyi, drowned at their Lagos residence.

In March 2023, Davido confirmed that the two had legally tied the knot. Later that year, in October, they welcomed a set of twins in the United States, adding more joy to their family. Their traditional wedding was held in June 2024 in Lagos, attracting dignitaries, celebrities, and close family members.





The Miami pre-wedding celebration showcased the couple’s stylish flair, with Davido and Chioma dazzling attendees in coordinated outfits that spoke volumes of their taste and sophistication.

The event also signified the couple’s resilience through trials and their commitment to celebrating love in grand fashion. okay.ng reports that fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, highlighting the pair as one of Nigeria’s most admired celebrity couples.

Watch video below;