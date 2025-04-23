[VIDEO]: Benue Governor Names 2Face Idibia Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has appointed renowned musician Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, as his Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach, okay.ng reports.

The announcement was made during a meeting at the Government House and shared widely through a viral video.

Governor Alia praised 2Face’s enduring influence in the entertainment industry, saying, “Once you say 2Face, people start dancing, even without the song.” He thanked the music icon for supporting his administration and preparing him for the 2027 elections.

The governor added, “We are happy you’re here on behalf of the Benue State government and our very good people who want to give you more responsibility plus the ones you have been doing because you have the capacity to do some more and help us chart a way forward to improve other people’s lives and to gain more from your wisdom and advisement as well.”





The appointment reflects the government’s confidence in 2Face’s ability to contribute to community development and entertainment.

Watch the video below;