EntertainmentNews

[VIDEO]: Benue Governor Names 2Face Idibia Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has appointed renowned musician Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, as his Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach, okay.ng reports.

The announcement was made during a meeting at the Government House and shared widely through a viral video.

Governor Alia praised 2Face’s enduring influence in the entertainment industry, saying, “Once you say 2Face, people start dancing, even without the song.” He thanked the music icon for supporting his administration and preparing him for the 2027 elections.

The governor added, “We are happy you’re here on behalf of the Benue State government and our very good people who want to give you more responsibility plus the ones you have been doing because you have the capacity to do some more and help us chart a way forward to improve other people’s lives and to gain more from your wisdom and advisement as well.”

- Advertisement -

 

The appointment reflects the government’s confidence in 2Face’s ability to contribute to community development and entertainment.

 

Watch the video below;

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article JUST IN: Osun Lawmaker Wole Oke Quits PDP, Calls on Supporters to Follow
Next Article Naira in Circulation Naira in Circulation Dips to N5 Trillion in March 2025 Amid CBN Liquidity Management Efforts

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

NiMet Strike
NiMET Workers Call Off Two-Day Strike as FG Intervenes
News
Revitalizing Nigeria’s Waters: House Committee Pledges Support for Maritime Law Modernization and Indigenous Ownership
News
Lagos Grapples with Healthcare Worker Shortage Amidst Infrastructure Push
News
Nigeria Debt, Bond Auction
FG Scales Back Borrowing Plans, Targets N900bn-N1.2tn in Q2 Bonds Amid Fiscal Strain
News
Trump Criticizes Harvard Amid Legal Battle Over Funding Freeze
Education International
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like