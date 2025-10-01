Victor Osimhen Makes History as First Nigerian to Score 10 Goals in UEFA Champions League

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has reached a historic milestone by becoming the first Nigerian footballer to score 10 goals in the UEFA Champions League proper, excluding qualifying rounds, okay.ng reports.

The 26-year-old striker was handed a starting position by Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk during their second matchday fixture against reigning English Premier League champions Liverpool at Rams Park in Istanbul, Turkey. Despite returning from an ankle injury sustained during Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa, Osimhen wasted no time in leaving his mark on the European stage.





He converted a penalty in the 16th minute after Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was judged to have fouled inside the box. Osimhen coolly dispatched the spot-kick past Liverpool’s goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, marking his first Champions League goal of the season and bringing his career tally to 10 goals in the competition proper.

Following Osimhen in the Nigerian Champions League goalscoring ranks are Obafemi Martins with nine goals, and former Nigerians Ademola Lookman, Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Ikpeba, and Yakubu Aiyegbeni, each with five goals.





This achievement strengthens Osimhen’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s premier football exports and furthering his contribution to both club and country on the European stage.