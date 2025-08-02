Sport

Victor Osimhen Explains Why He Signed Permanent Deal with Galatasaray

Yusuf Abubakar
Yusuf Abubakar
Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has officially sealed a permanent return to Galatasaray, citing two heartfelt reasons for his decision — his daughter’s emotional connection to the club and the unwavering affection from fans.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker, who spent last season on loan with the Turkish giants, signed a four-year contract, turning down offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia and across Europe.

Speaking to Turkish outlet Forza Cimbom, Osimhen revealed that the pull of family and passion made the decision easy.

“It’s a decision I made earlier than expected. But to an extent, I already associate with Galatasaray fans,” he said.

He added that his daughter played a pivotal role in influencing the move.

“In fact, my daughter is more inclined to Galatasaray than me. I’ve seen how she associates herself with her Turkish friends, she speaks of me every time and the club.”

Osimhen, who scored key goals during his loan spell, described the fan support as overwhelming and a driving force in his return.

“Apart from the fans that drove with the love and passion they have for the club, my daughter was key to making this decision much easier for me,” he explained.

“All my family love Gala. So I can’t see a reason to not be here, that’s why I call it home. I will enjoy myself till I’m not needed here.”

Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
