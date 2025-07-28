Victor Osimhen Describes Fame as ‘Boring’

Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen has opened up about the downsides of fame, describing his celebrity status as “boring” and far from the fulfilling lifestyle many might imagine.

In a candid interview with Instablog TV, the Super Eagles striker admitted that despite his success on the global stage, he finds solace and joy in returning to Olusosun, the Lagos neighborhood where he was raised.

“I like to stay around these people [Olusosun residents]. I like to stay close to them. Because I feel like fame is boring,” Osimhen confessed. “Sometimes, you want to go outside, you cannot do a lot of things.”

Currently playing for Serie A giants Napoli, Osimhen has grown into one of Africa’s most celebrated athletes. Yet, according to him, the spotlight often strips him of simple pleasures, especially moments with family.





Sharing a personal story, he recalled a frustrating experience during a family visit in Italy after the birth of his daughter.

“I remember when I had my daughter and I want to take her somewhere with my family when they came to visit us in Italy,” he said. “I couldn’t do much with my daughter on our first outing. I had to give her to my sister and then I was just taking pictures and making videos. Just like I said, fame is boring.”