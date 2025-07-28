Sport

Victor Osimhen Describes Fame as ‘Boring’

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read
Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen

Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen has opened up about the downsides of fame, describing his celebrity status as “boring” and far from the fulfilling lifestyle many might imagine.

In a candid interview with Instablog TV, the Super Eagles striker admitted that despite his success on the global stage, he finds solace and joy in returning to Olusosun, the Lagos neighborhood where he was raised.

“I like to stay around these people [Olusosun residents]. I like to stay close to them. Because I feel like fame is boring,” Osimhen confessed. “Sometimes, you want to go outside, you cannot do a lot of things.”

Currently playing for Serie A giants Napoli, Osimhen has grown into one of Africa’s most celebrated athletes. Yet, according to him, the spotlight often strips him of simple pleasures, especially moments with family.

- Advertisement -

Sharing a personal story, he recalled a frustrating experience during a family visit in Italy after the birth of his daughter.

“I remember when I had my daughter and I want to take her somewhere with my family when they came to visit us in Italy,” he said. “I couldn’t do much with my daughter on our first outing. I had to give her to my sister and then I was just taking pictures and making videos. Just like I said, fame is boring.”

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByYusuf Abubakar
Follow:
Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
Previous Article Nasir El-Rufai SDP Expels Nasir El-Rufai, Slams 30-Year Ban on Former Kaduna Governor
Next Article Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Blames 2023 Lagos Election Loss on Violence, Voter Suppression

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,088.00
Sell₦2,120.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 5 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Jubilant Return: Super Falcons Arrive Nigeria with 10th WAFCON Trophy
Sport
FRSC
Appeal Court Rules FRSC Cannot Seize Licences or Vehicles Without Legal Justification
News
Bayo Onanuga
Presidential Aide Bayo Onanuga Taunts El-Rufai Over SDP Expulsion
Politics
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Blames 2023 Lagos Election Loss on Violence, Voter Suppression
Politics
Nasir El-Rufai
SDP Expels Nasir El-Rufai, Slams 30-Year Ban on Former Kaduna Governor
Politics
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like