Victor Osimhen Completes €75m Permanent Move to Galatasaray

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has officially completed a €75 million transfer to Galatasaray SK, sealing a permanent move from Italian side SSC Napoli after a successful loan spell in the 2024/2025 season.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles star landed in Istanbul on Wednesday evening, July 30, 2025, to a hero’s welcome, with thousands of ecstatic Galatasaray fans flooding the airport to greet him.

Chants, flares, and club anthems echoed across the arrival terminal as supporters celebrated one of the club’s most high-profile signings in recent memory.

Galatasaray confirmed the deal with a series of social media posts, including videos of Osimhen’s arrival and photos capturing the electric atmosphere at the airport.





The club had earlier teased the announcement by livestreaming the striker’s flight to Istanbul, sparking widespread anticipation among fans.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, where his explosive pace, clinical finishing, and tireless work ethic won him admiration from the fanbase and coaching staff alike. His stellar performances led the club to prioritize securing him on a permanent basis this summer.

According to sources close to the negotiations, the agreement with Napoli is structured around an initial €40 million payment this year, with an additional €35 million due in 2026. The total package, which includes €5 million in performance-based bonuses, makes the transfer one of the most expensive in Turkish football history.

Osimhen departs Napoli after a successful stint in Italy, where he notably played a pivotal role in guiding the club to its historic 2022/2023 Serie A title—its first in over three decades. He leaves Serie A as one of the continent’s most coveted forwards, admired for his strength, agility, and ability to turn games around in an instant.





For Galatasaray, this transfer marks a major statement of intent ahead of their upcoming domestic and European campaigns.