Vice President Shettima Mourns Borno Victims, Pledges Justice and Enhanced Security Measures

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed profound sorrow over the recent attack by Boko Haram terrorists on the Darajamal community in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, assuring that the Federal Government will ensure justice for the victims and their families.

The attack, which claimed at least 63 lives including five soldiers, occurred late on Friday night when insurgents stormed the community on motorcycles, shooting at residents and setting houses, shops, and vehicles ablaze. Survivors recounted that the assailants operated for hours before military reinforcements arrived.

In a statement released on Monday through his spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said the nation is in mourning with the families of those who lost their lives.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the people of Borno State, and the Nigerian military over the tragic loss of our compatriots,” he stated. “These deaths have left the entire nation in collective grief, but we are confident that justice will be served for the bereaved families.”





According to Shettima, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive review of security operations across Nigeria, including the deployment of advanced drones, surveillance systems, and military equipment.

The Vice President highlighted the administration’s consideration of state policing as part of a long-term security strategy. He stressed that localised security outfits are crucial in tackling terrorism effectively since they understand the terrain, culture, and community networks.

Shettima also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to standing by Borno State during this difficult period, offering prayers for the souls of the departed.

okay.ng reports that the Federal Government’s security overhaul aims not only to respond to the recent massacre but also to prevent future attacks across the country.