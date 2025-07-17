Veteran Journalist Dele Momodu Exits PDP Over Democratic Crisis

In a significant political development on July 17, 2025, veteran journalist and publisher Chief Dele Momodu officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His departure stems from what he calls the party’s takeover by “antidemocratic forces,” a move he described as undeniable and taking place “in broad daylight.” Writing in a letter to the PDP Ward 4 Chairman in Ihievbe, Edo State, Momodu states, “Our party has been unarguably hijacked by antidemocratic forces, from within and outside, in broad daylight.

It is therefore honorable to abandon the carcass of the party to them while the majority of us earnestly sign up with the new coalition party known as the African Democratic Congress (ADC).”

Chief Momodu, who joined the PDP in 2021 and was once a presidential aspirant under its banner, expressed appreciation for the support he received at the ward level throughout his time in the party. His defection to the ADC adds considerable weight to the emerging coalition attempting to reconfigure Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

The shift comes amid a wave of resignations by prominent figures dissatisfied with the internal dynamics of the PDP. The ADC coalition has, in recent months, welcomed many influential politicians aiming to challenge the ruling party’s dominance.





Okay.ng reports that Momodu’s transition to the ADC signals a growing momentum among opposition forces ready to offer a new political alternative.