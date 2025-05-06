NewsTrending

VeryDarkMan’s Arrest: EFCC Urges Public to Avoid Speculation

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, and is appealing to the public to avoid spreading unconfirmed information.

The EFCC says the arrest is based on financial crime allegations and his failure to respond to previous invitations.

In its official statement, the EFCC stated that Otse’s arrest was due to “grave allegations of financial malfeasance,” compounded by his “repeated refusal to honour several invitations”. The commission has asked the public to allow it to conduct its investigation without interference, stressing, “The EFCC should be allowed to do its job without fear or favour” and promising that “as soon as investigations are concluded, charges will be filed”.

The EFCC explained that “Martins Innocent Otse was invited owing to a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes raised against him”. Despite using various communication methods, “He refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him”.

- Advertisement -

Addressing concerns about Otse’s criticism of the agency, the EFCC clarified, “While such conduct is condemnable, his arrest was not informed by such attacks”. The agency defended its detention of Otse by stating, “The EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the Commission. The appropriate Remand Order was obtained in this regard”. Furthermore, the EFCC mentioned that “Otse has been offered administrative bail and would regain his freedom upon meeting the bail conditions”.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo Leads Strategic Visit to Embraer in Brazil to Boost Nigeria-Brazil Air Connectivity
Next Article NIMC Introduces NINAuth Service with Federal Government’s Approval to Boost Identity Verification Security

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Federal High Court Bars Nnamdi Kanu’s Sister-in-Law from Court for Live-Streaming Proceedings
News
Lagos electricity market
Over N2 Billion Lost Annually to Power Supply Failures in Nigeria, UNDP Reports
Energy & Oil News
NIMC Introduces NINAuth Service with Federal Government’s Approval to Boost Identity Verification Security
News
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo Leads Strategic Visit to Embraer in Brazil to Boost Nigeria-Brazil Air Connectivity
International
Benue Killings Spark Heated Exchange Between House of Reps and Governor Alia as National Assembly Resumes
News Security
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like