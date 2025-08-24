Veekee James Speaks on Marriage Rumours, Says False Allegations Almost Led to Depression

Popular Nigerian fashion designer and influencer, Veekee James, has narrated how unfounded stories about her marriage to filmmaker Femi Atere almost pushed her into depression.

Speaking on the Nancy Isime Show hosted by television presenter and actress Nancy Isime, Veekee said one of the most painful claims was that she was romantically involved with her husband while he was still dating her friend.

“I think it was a story about how I was stolen from a friend and we were sleeping with each other. You know, this is happening.

And so many of them were all lies,” she stated.

According to her, the controversy affected her mental health deeply.





“It almost put me in depression, you know? And that was like the first time in my life I got to understand what people who say that they are depressed feel.

I remember entering into my room and I didn’t come out for like two days. I was there crying and praying,” Veekee recounted.

The stylist said her faith in God became her source of strength.

“I told God, you know the story. If you know that these are all lies that they’re saying about us, help us get through this without this ruining my brand.

I remember praying and waiting on God for days. And the way he brought me out, it was like a miracle,” she said.

okay.ng reports that the fashion entrepreneur has since adopted a new approach to handling social media controversies, often confronting trolls directly.





“Most times my brother would say, oh, don’t look at them. Don’t read the comments. I’m like, no, I have to read the comments. And go through it.

Every time they say you are trending, OK, I go there. Yes. What is making me trend? What’s happening? The places where I have to check and see, OK, am I doing too much here? Do I need to learn? I ask God to help me and guide me. It’s amazing,” she explained.

On her marriage, Veekee said she prayed for divine confirmation that Femi was the right man for her.

“When I met Femi, I knew that he was the one. I wanted God to confirm that he was the one.

And when he did, my ears were blocked. And they are blocked till today or forever,” she declared.

Her husband, Atere, who describes himself as a “BTS [Behind The Scenes] person,” emphasized that online criticism does not affect him.

“So whatever anybody says online doesn’t really bother me. That’s just the honest truth,” he concluded.