Vatican Schedules Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration for May 18

The Vatican has announced that the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV will take place on May 18, 2025, with the official Mass to be held at St. Peter’s Square.

In a statement released on Friday, the Holy See confirmed that the ceremony will be preceded by a week-long programme of meetings involving cardinals, journalists, and diplomats as the new pontificate begins to take shape.

The Vatican noted that, in line with Pope Leo’s wishes, all leaders within the Vatican State are expected to continue their official duties until further instructions are issued.

It also said the newly elected pope will reserve time for reflection, prayer, and dialogue before making any definitive appointments or confirmations.





Okay.ng reports that Pope Leo XIV, formerly Robert Francis Prevost, was elected on Thursday, becoming the first American to lead the Catholic Church and the 267th pope in its history.

His election came after a relatively brief voting period by the College of Cardinals, following the death of Pope Francis last month.

The Vatican said world leaders are expected to attend the inaugural Mass, which will mark the formal start of Pope Leo’s papacy.