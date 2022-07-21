UTME 2022: JAMB adopts minimum cut-off marks for tertiary institutions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has adopted 140 as the minimum cut-off mark for degree awarding institutions for the 2022 admission process.

The minimum cut-off marks for polytechnics is 100 while colleges of education is 100.

This was made known at the ongoing Policy Meeting on Admissions presided by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja on Thursday.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede had earlier displayed the minimum cut-off marks adopted by tertiary institutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that unlike the 2021, the adopted cut-off marks revealed that institutions now have uniform cut-off marks for the 2022 admissions.

According to him, for federal universities, merit quota remained 45 per cent while that of the state universities falls between indigene quota and national quota.

“The National merit quota for State institutions is the first 10 per cent irrespective of location of the candidate, 35 per cent allowed to indigenes of the state,” he said.

A total number of 1,761,262 candidates applied for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board UTME, while 98,270 applied for Direct Entry into the universities through the board.

The meeting, however, resolved that December 31 would be the deadline for 2022 admissions into all public institutions and private institutions across the country for Universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

Meanwhile, the minister of education advised tertiary institutions to adopt a more flexible posture in the admissions process provided all actions were in compliance with the guidelines.

“Just as in the previous admissions exercises, the admissions criteria still remain as approved and circulated.

“All institutions must therefore adhere strictly to them and all others prescribed by the regulatory bodies such as the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

“This is particularly with regards to approved quotas, ratios and other specifications meant for improved quality, accountability and equity,” he said.

(NAN)