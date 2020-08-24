Usain Bolt reacts to reports of contracting COVID-19

Jamaican ex-sprinter, Usain Bolt, has reacted to reports that he tested positive for COVID-19.

A radio station in Jamaica had reported that the ex-sprinter took a test for the virus and it returned positive.

However, Bolt in a video he shared via all his social media pages did not confirm or deny the reports.

According to him, he is still yet to receive the result of the test taken on Saturday.

Bolt noted he is not suffering any symptoms but currently self-isolating.

In his words: “Good morning everyone. I am just waking up and checking social media and have seen I am confirmed (to have) COVID-19.

“I did a test on Saturday to leave because I have work (aboard). I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and stay away from my friends.

“Also I’m having no symptoms but I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol on how I should go about quarantining myself from the ministry of health.

“I’ve talked to all my friends and have said if they have come into contact with me then just to be safe, quarantine by yourself and take it easy. Be safe out there.”