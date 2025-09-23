US to Deny Entry to Corrupt Nigerian Officials

As Reform UK Pushes Tougher Immigration Rules

The United States Mission in Nigeria has declared that corrupt Nigerian officials will be denied entry into the U.S., stressing its commitment to fighting corruption without borders. At the same time, Reform UK has unveiled controversial immigration reforms that could strip migrants of their rights to permanent settlement in Britain.

Washington’s Tough Stance on Corruption

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the U.S. Mission reaffirmed its determination to combat corruption, making it clear that the measures extend to prominent figures.





The statement read: “Fighting corruption knows no borders or limits on accountability. Even when high-profile individuals engage in corruption, they can be barred from receiving U.S. visas.”

This announcement adds to ongoing international pressure on Nigerian officials accused of mismanagement and corruption. okay.ng reports that similar warnings in the past have sparked political debates and diplomatic reactions within Nigeria.

Reform UK’s Immigration Shake-Up

Meanwhile, in London, Reform UK has proposed to abolish the Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) policy, a legal provision that allows migrants to settle permanently in the United Kingdom after five years.





Under the new plan, migrants would be compelled to reapply for visas every five years under stricter criteria, including higher salary thresholds and advanced English proficiency standards. The party also intends to block non-British citizens from accessing welfare benefits, claiming that such measures would save the UK government £234 billion in the long run.

Reform UK’s leader, Nigel Farage, defended the policy, saying: “It is not for us to provide welfare for people coming in from all over the world.”

Clash with Labour Government

Chancellor Rachel Reeves dismissed the party’s cost-saving projections, stating they “have no basis in reality.” She added that the government is already reviewing stricter welfare rules for migrants.

Background and Impact

Currently, ILR is a vital step for migrants toward full British citizenship, granting them the right to live, work, and access social benefits. Government data shows that over 213,000 people with ILR claimed Universal Credit as of July 2025.

Farage described the policy shift as a wake-up call against what he termed the “Boris wave” – the influx of 3.8 million migrants who entered the UK under policies introduced after Brexit.