International

US Reverses Ghana Visa Restrictions Amid Deportation Hub Role

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

The United States has lifted visa restrictions on Ghana following months of tense diplomatic exchanges, Ghana’s Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Ablakwa described the development as “good news” for Ghanaians, noting that it came after “months of high-level diplomatic negotiations.” He added that Ghanaians would now once again be eligible for five-year multiple-entry visas, restoring privileges cut off earlier this year.

The move comes as Ghana has become central to U.S. President Donald Trump’s strategy of “third-country” deportations, where migrants are sent to states with which they have little or no ties. In recent weeks, Ghana accepted several West Africans deported by the United States, though Accra has stressed it gained nothing in return for doing so.

President John Mahama acknowledged that the deal was struck at a time when U.S.-Ghana relations were “tightening,” following Washington’s imposition of tariffs and visa restrictions. He insisted Ghana was acting on humanitarian grounds and not endorsing U.S. immigration policies.

- Advertisement -

According to reports, at least 14 West Africans were deported to Ghana since early September. Lawyers said many had won protection in U.S. immigration courts but were nevertheless placed on planes to Accra. Some were later sent onward to their home countries, while others, according to U.S.-based lawyer Meredyth Yoon, endured weeks of detention in Ghana “under military guard and in poor conditions.”

Yoon added that between eight and ten deportees were abruptly transferred to Togo last weekend and left to survive on their own. “Another plane able to carry 14 people has since arrived in Ghana,” she told AFP, though the number of deportees onboard remains unclear.

Despite criticism, Ghana maintains its acceptance of deportees is a humanitarian gesture. Officials insist the country’s cooperation with Washington is not an endorsement of the U.S. crackdown but an act of responsibility within the West African region.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article NAHCON Sets 2026 Hajj Fees at N8.1m to N8.5m
Next Article Manchester United Eye First Consecutive Premier League Wins Under Ruben Amorim Against Brentford

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 5 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Manchester United Eye First Consecutive Premier League Wins Under Ruben Amorim Against Brentford
Sport
NAHCON Sets 2026 Hajj Fees at N8.1m to N8.5m
News
Nigeria debt service
20 Nigerian States Secure N458bn Loans in 6 Months Despite Rising Debt Burden
Economy
Tinubu Lands in Lagos for Stakeholder Engagement Ahead of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Celebration
News
Dangote Refinery
BREAKING: Dangote Refinery Halts Petrol Sales in Naira
Energy & Oil
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like