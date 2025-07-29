US Restricts Visas for Birth Tourism, Triggering Calls for Nigerian Healthcare Reform

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has issued a stern warning to visa applicants that traveling primarily to give birth in the U.S. to obtain citizenship for their child will lead to visa denial. This policy has sparked renewed dialogue on the urgent need for improvements in Nigeria’s healthcare system and socioeconomic conditions.

In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), the U.S. Mission in Nigeria declared, “Using your visa to travel for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States so that your child will have US citizenship is not permitted. Consular officers will deny your visa application if they have reason to believe this is your intent.” An accompanying graphic emphasized that visas will be denied if the primary reason for travel is childbirth to gain citizenship.

This announcement coincides with tightening visa restrictions from the U.S. towards Nigerians, a development seen as a continuation of an immigration strategy unofficially dubbed “Trump 2.0.” Former Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico, Ogbole Amedu-Ode, analyzed the policy within this broader context. He noted that “the new visa regime that the US government under Trump 2.0 is imposing on Nigeria and other countries around Africa” aims to reduce what is termed “birth tourism.” He acknowledged that some Nigerians travel to the U.S. specifically so their unborn children can acquire citizenship privileges.

“America is trying to make itself great again, and if that means preventing routes to automatic citizenship through birth, that is their prerogative,” Amedu-Ode explained, while also reminding that “diplomacy is the game of reciprocity,” hinting Nigeria must respond appropriately to these measures.





Adding a cautionary note, former Nigerian Consul to Cameroon, Ambassador Rasheed Akinkuolie, advised against heavily pregnant women attempting travel to the U.S. at this time. He highlighted President Trump’s declaration that even children born in America to immigrants might have their citizenship revoked—a policy currently challenged in court but unresolved. He speculated that U.S. embassy officials likely have instructions not to grant visas to visibly pregnant women.

Ambassador Akinkuolie also pointed to the logistical and financial challenges faced by airlines when transporting pregnant women near delivery, emphasizing the risk of emergency diversions mid-flight.

okay.ng reports that the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has reacted strongly to the U.S. policy, urging urgent reforms in Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure. The NMA President, Professor Bala Audu, stressed that “the ban cannot curb medical tourism.” He emphasized that lasting solutions lie in improving the conditions of hospitals and healthcare workers within Nigeria rather than relying on foreign immigration policies.

He further clarified that many Nigerians go abroad not due to medical emergencies but mainly to secure citizenship for their children. “I don’t want to have any of my children in America. We are Nigerians,” he affirmed.





The NMA’s position strongly advocates shifting government focus to domestic healthcare investments and systemic reforms rather than reacting to diplomatic restrictions as a means of controlling birth tourism.