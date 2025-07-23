US Government Urges Citizens to Weigh Risks Before Traveling to Nigeria Amid Rising Security and Healthcare Concerns

The United States government has updated its travel advisory concerning Nigeria, urging American citizens to exercise caution and reconsider planned visits due to escalating threats from crime, terrorism, and inadequate medical services. The advisory follows a comprehensive security review targeting African nations with elevated risks.

In the newly issued statement on the US Mission in Nigeria’s website, all regions within Nigeria were considered to carry a “significant security risk,” prompting a recommendation for travelers to think twice before visiting.

Citing elevated dangers, the advisory specifically warns of terrorism, kidnapping, civil unrest, and armed gangs plaguing multiple areas. Among the most affected, 18 states are strongly advised to be avoided. These include Borno, Yobe, Kogi, and northern Adamawa, where terrorism and kidnapping are prevalent; Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara, noted for kidnapping; and Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers (except Port Harcourt), which face threats from crime, kidnapping, and armed groups.

The advisory highlights serious security threats, stating: “Violent crime is common in the country. This includes armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage-taking, roadside banditry, and rape. Kidnappings for ransom happen often. They primarily target dual national citizens visiting Nigeria and U.S. citizens perceived as wealthy.”





Moreover, it cautions about terrorist violence with attacks potentially targeting crowded public spaces such as shopping centers, markets, places of worship, hotels, restaurants, schools, and government buildings. It further notes collaboration between terrorists and local gangs to increase their assault range.

The southern regions, particularly the Niger Delta and Southeast, are marked by civil unrest and gang-related crimes, including kidnapping and attacks on security forces. Agricultural community conflicts between farmers and herders also contribute to instability in rural areas.

On healthcare, the advisory underlines that medical facilities fall short of US or European standards. “Nigerian medical facilities are generally not equipped to U.S. or European standards. Many medicines are not available. This includes common medications for diabetes or asthma,” the statement reads. It advises travelers to bring sufficient prescription and over-the-counter medicines and to update vaccinations, including yellow fever, meningitis, typhoid, cholera, hepatitis A and B, and polio.

Given Nigeria’s high malaria risk, taking prophylactic medication is urged. The advisory warns against counterfeit drugs and paints a bleak picture of emergency services, mentioning unreliable ambulance services, often without trained paramedics, and a generally unreliable blood supply. Most hospitals require upfront cash payment and do not accept US insurance.





It concludes with a strong recommendation for visitors to secure travel and medical evacuation insurance before their trips.

Nigeria joins eleven other African nations flagged for travel caution, such as Somalia, Libya, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Burundi, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, and Chad.

okay.ng reports that this advisory forms part of a broader US strategy to inform citizens categorically about high-risk destinations across the continent, aiming to ensure their safety abroad.