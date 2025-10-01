International

US Government Shuts Down as Congress Fails to Agree on Budget

By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
The United States government entered a shutdown on Wednesday after Congress failed to adopt a budget before the midnight deadline, triggering a halt in federal services and sending hundreds of thousands of workers home without pay.

The shutdown, the first since 2019, followed weeks of bitter exchanges between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders over health care funding. Democrats demanded the restoration of billions of dollars for low-income health insurance under Obamacare, while Republicans insisted on passing a short-term extension without the additional spending.

Talks collapsed late Tuesday after the Senate rejected a House-approved stopgap measure, leaving federal departments without legal authority to operate. Essential services such as the military, postal system, and Social Security remain active, but non-essential staff across agencies face daily furloughs until an agreement is reached.

Trump defended the shutdown, saying it would allow his administration to eliminate programs he called “Democrat things” and reduce government size. “A lot of good can come down from shutdowns,” he told reporters. “We’d be laying off a lot of people, and they’re going to be Democrats.”

Democrats, however, accused Republicans of forcing unnecessary hardship. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the closure was avoidable. “The Republican shutdown has just begun because Republicans wouldn’t protect America’s health care,” he declared in a video message.

House Speaker Mike Johnson countered that Democratic obstruction was to blame, highlighting the immediate impact on families and veterans. He warned that nutrition assistance, health services, and disaster response programs would all face disruptions.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that up to 750,000 workers could be furloughed daily during the shutdown. The duration remains uncertain, with both sides entrenched ahead of renewed talks.

Since 1976, the federal government has shut down 21 times, the longest lasting 35 days under Trump’s first term.

Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
